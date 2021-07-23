More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $101,000.99 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. More Coin has a market cap of $101,000.99 and $70.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

