Airbloc (ABL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,579.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $8,579.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.