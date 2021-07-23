Zacks Investment Research Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Hold

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF stock remained flat at $$96.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Worldline has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

