The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 245,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

