-$0.07 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 543,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,491,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

