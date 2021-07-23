iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 23.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

