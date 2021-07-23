Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,550 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises about 1.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Progyny worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,376,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. 4,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,540,573 shares of company stock valued at $93,234,712. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

