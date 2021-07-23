$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post $75.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. EXFO posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 3,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.