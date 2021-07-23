Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.