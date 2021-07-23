$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

CUBE traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,478. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

