UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 40,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,123. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

