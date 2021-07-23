Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 3.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

