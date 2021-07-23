Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises about 3.7% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Avalara by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $167.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,028. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

