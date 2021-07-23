Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stake Lifted by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Digimarc comprises about 7.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.88% of Digimarc worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.24. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

