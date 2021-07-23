iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,142,923 shares.The stock last traded at $34.45 and had previously closed at $34.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 309,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

