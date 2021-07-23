Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $28.77

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $29.74. Inhibrx shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 1,268 shares.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

