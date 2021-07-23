The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 2.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.65 and last traded at $82.65. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

