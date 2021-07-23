Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $214.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.00, but opened at $206.57. Winmark shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $747.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

