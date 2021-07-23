$0.81 EPS Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $47.58. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

