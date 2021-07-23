BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. BGSF also posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 18,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,453. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.