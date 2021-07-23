Millennium Management LLC Sells 281,245 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,729. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.