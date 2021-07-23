Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

