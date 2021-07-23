Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $15.31 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3,155.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.34. 5,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

