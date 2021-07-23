V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,345 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 39,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

