Think Investments LP Invests $8.09 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III comprises about 1.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,387. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

