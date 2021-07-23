Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) PT at $27.67

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

