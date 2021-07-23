McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FIVG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

