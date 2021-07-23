ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,269.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $576.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.60 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.93, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

