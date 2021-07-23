TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of TWO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

