Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Shares Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 145.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGNR opened at $9.98 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

