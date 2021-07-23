Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 299,998 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,868,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

