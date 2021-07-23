SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SLM also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15 to $3.25 EPS.

SLM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,315. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

