Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.54. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $282.69 and a 12 month high of $392.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

