Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

TACO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 7,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

