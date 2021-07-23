Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) rose 3% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.93. Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 535,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.
SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
