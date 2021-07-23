Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) rose 3% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.93. Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 535,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.