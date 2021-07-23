Ontology Hits Market Cap of $553.21 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $553.21 million and approximately $74.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001946 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00239240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00034850 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,727,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

