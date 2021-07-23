Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.00 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

