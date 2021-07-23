Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 109,092 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.25. 16,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

