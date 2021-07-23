Thunderbird Partners LLP Has $129.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thunderbird Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.9% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,625.61. 65,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,430.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

