50,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Acquired by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSGU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

FRSGU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

