Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 942,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.