Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $2,183,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,014,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,822,000 after buying an additional 484,103 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.