$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.47. Crocs has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.