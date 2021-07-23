Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $25.84 Million in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 548,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $4,957,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $52.74 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

