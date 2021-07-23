Hound Partners LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of HOLUU opened at $13.65 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

