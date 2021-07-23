Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.90.

CROX opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

