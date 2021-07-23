Hound Partners LLC Buys New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,699,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $499,000.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

