Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.