Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.