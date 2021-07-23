International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.